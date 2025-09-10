Afghanistan Shines with Dominating Win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup Opener
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai played pivotal roles in a 94-run triumph over Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. Despite early struggles, Afghanistan posted 188 for six. Hong Kong's chase faltered, as Afghan bowlers led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib dismantled their hopes, restricting them to 94 for nine.
Afghanistan marked a convincing start to their Asia Cup campaign, securing a 94-run victory against Hong Kong on Tuesday. The game saw Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai leading the charge with impressive half-centuries, propelling Afghanistan to a formidable 188 for six despite early hurdles.
In response, Hong Kong's innings never quite gained momentum, finding themselves in dire straits at 23 for four at the end of the Power Play. Efforts from Afghan bowlers, particularly Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, were instrumental in containing their opponents to 94 for nine, sealing the win.
Afghanistan's bowlers exploited Hong Kong's frailty, causing early wickets to tumble. Nizakat Khan and Kalhan Challu succumbed to run-out dismissals, magnifying pressure on the Hong Kong side. Even a notable 39 from Babar Hayat couldn't revive their chase, emphasizing Afghanistan's dominant performance.
