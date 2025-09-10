Mbappe's Magic Keeps France Unbeaten in World Cup Qualifiers

France's star striker Kylian Mbappe played a pivotal role in securing a 2-1 victory over Iceland in their World Cup qualifying match. He not only scored a crucial penalty but also provided an assist, ensuring France's dominant position in Group D.

The game had its dramatic moments, notably when Iceland's Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen appeared to equalize just moments from full time. However, the joy was short-lived as VAR intervention nullified the goal due to a foul play observed on Ibrahima Konate.

Despite being reduced to 10 men after Aurelien Tchouameni's dismissal for a reckless challenge, France held their ground. This win further solidifies an impressive streak as they remain unbeaten at home in World Cup qualifiers over the last 32 years, barring a hiccup against Spain.