Norway Dominates Moldova with Haaland's Historic Goal Surge

Erling Haaland scored five goals as Norway defeated Moldova 11-1 in a World Cup qualifier. The victory places Norway at the top of Group I with 15 points, as they aim to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998. Moldova remains at the bottom with no points.

Norway's Erling Haaland was the star of the show, netting five goals in a stunning 11-1 victory over Moldova, propelling his team closer to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

The win places Norway securely at the top of Group I with 15 points, while Moldova sits at the bottom, struggling without any points. The match showcased Haaland's remarkable skills, with his beautiful assists and deft finishes including a brilliant chip into the far post.

Substitute Thelo Aasgaard contributed significantly, scoring four goals, sealing the match with an impressive hat-trick. As Norway continues on their World Cup journey, they look unstoppable with a formidable squad and dynamic leadership on the field.

