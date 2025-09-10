Norway Dominates Moldova with Haaland's Historic Goal Surge

Norway's Erling Haaland was the star of the show, netting five goals in a stunning 11-1 victory over Moldova, propelling his team closer to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.

The win places Norway securely at the top of Group I with 15 points, while Moldova sits at the bottom, struggling without any points. The match showcased Haaland's remarkable skills, with his beautiful assists and deft finishes including a brilliant chip into the far post.

Substitute Thelo Aasgaard contributed significantly, scoring four goals, sealing the match with an impressive hat-trick. As Norway continues on their World Cup journey, they look unstoppable with a formidable squad and dynamic leadership on the field.