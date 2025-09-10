Portugal Triumphs in Hungary: Cancelo's Late Goal Secures Victory

In a gripping World Cup qualifier, Portugal emerged victorious against Hungary with a 3-2 win, as Joao Cancelo's late goal sealed the match. The victory allows Portugal to maintain its lead in Group F, having clinched two away victories thus far.

The match was a rollercoaster, with Portugal initially falling behind when Barnabas Varga secured the game's first goal for Hungary. However, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score with a penalty, tying Guatemala's Carlos Ruiz as the joint-top scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

Despite Hungary's efforts to stage a comeback with a late equalizer, Cancelo's precise shot ensured Portugal's win, handing them a comfortable position in the group standings. Bernardo Silva lauded the team's resilience, emphasizing their ability to overcome adversities against formidable opponents.

