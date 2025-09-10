Left Menu

Sophie Devine Leads New Zealand in Women's ODI World Cup Campaign

Veteran cricketer Sophie Devine will captain New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup. The squad features six first-time participants, including newcomer Flora Devonshire. Coach Ben Sawyer is optimistic about the team’s blend of experience and youth, aiming to emulate their T20 World Cup success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Veteran all-rounder Sophie Devine is set to captain New Zealand in the Women's ODI World Cup this month, marking her fifth participation in the prestigious event. The tournament will see four cricketers making their senior ICC tournament debuts.

Announced on Wednesday, the 15-member squad includes six World Cup newcomers, enhancing a team already fortified by seasoned players such as Suzie Bates and pacer Lea Tahuhu, appearing in their fifth and fourth ODI World Cups respectively. Maddy Green and Melie Kerr bring additional stability to the lineup, having competed in three prior editions.

Head Coach Ben Sawyer expressed his satisfaction with the squad's balance, anticipating a strong performance in the eight-team tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30. The team, well-prepared and focused, aims to match their performance from the Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. New Zealand opens their campaign against Australia on October 1 in Indore.

