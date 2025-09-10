Left Menu

Bangladesh's Quest for Glory Begins in Asia Cup Opener

Bangladesh initiates its Asia Cup journey against Hong Kong, aiming for a strong start following Hong Kong's substantial defeat to Afghanistan. Led by Litton Das, Bangladesh seeks to build on its recent form, exploiting a blend of seasoned talent and youthful exuberance amidst the pressure to capture their first title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:22 IST
Bangladesh's Quest for Glory Begins in Asia Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh is set to kick off its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The match is seen as a promising start, especially considering Hong Kong's recent crushing defeat to Afghanistan.

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, views this opener as a chance to cement their form ahead of facing tougher teams like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Despite reaching the finals three times without clinching the title, the team carries momentum from winning recent series.

The squad, featuring a mix of experience and young talent, aims to break historical barriers under Das's leadership. As they prepare to compete with high spirits, the focus remains on improving performance as a cohesive unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

 India
2
China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

 China
3
U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

 India
4
Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025