Bangladesh's Quest for Glory Begins in Asia Cup Opener

Bangladesh is set to kick off its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday. The match is seen as a promising start, especially considering Hong Kong's recent crushing defeat to Afghanistan.

Bangladesh, led by Litton Das, views this opener as a chance to cement their form ahead of facing tougher teams like Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Despite reaching the finals three times without clinching the title, the team carries momentum from winning recent series.

The squad, featuring a mix of experience and young talent, aims to break historical barriers under Das's leadership. As they prepare to compete with high spirits, the focus remains on improving performance as a cohesive unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)