Kane's England Sets Template with Thrashing of Serbia

England captain Harry Kane praises a dominant 5-0 win over Serbia in World Cup qualifying as a template under new coach Thomas Tuchel. Despite early scrutiny, the team showcased impressive tactics, with standout performances by Kane and others. England nears World Cup qualification, looking to maintain high standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:26 IST
Kane's England Sets Template with Thrashing of Serbia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England captain Harry Kane lauded their emphatic 5-0 triumph over Serbia in World Cup qualifying, calling it the blueprint for future performances under coach Thomas Tuchel. Following initial criticisms of Tuchel's strategies, England's commanding display in Belgrade, marked by goals from Kane, Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa, Marcus Rashford, and Marc Guehi, showcased their potential.

The win came amid scrutiny over England's earlier, less convincing victories against Andorra, Albania, and Latvia. Speaking to ITV, Kane acknowledged external criticisms but emphasized the team's satisfaction with their progress. He highlighted the challenge of breaking down defensive opponents and underscored the significance of the Serbia match as a pivotal test.

As England edges closer to securing a spot in the World Cup finals in North America next year, Kane emphasized the importance of adhering to their successful strategy. England is set to face Wales in a friendly on October 9, followed by a qualifier against Latvia, as they aim to consolidate their playing style and maintain high standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

