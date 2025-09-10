Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win
Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. men's soccer team secured a vital 2-0 win over Japan in a friendly, as Pochettino dealt with criticism and built the team's confidence ahead of the World Cup. Notable performances from Christian Pulisic and Alejandro Zendejas highlighted the game.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST
Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as the U.S. men's soccer team's coach received a much-needed boost with a 2-0 victory over Japan. Criticized consistently, Pochettino has been under pressure to deliver results.
With Christian Pulisic's assistance and goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, the team showcased its potential at Lower.com Field.
Pochettino's strategic changes and player management were evident, as he emphasized performance over wins in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.
