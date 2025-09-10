Left Menu

Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. men's soccer team secured a vital 2-0 win over Japan in a friendly, as Pochettino dealt with criticism and built the team's confidence ahead of the World Cup. Notable performances from Christian Pulisic and Alejandro Zendejas highlighted the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:52 IST
Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win
Mauricio Pochettino
  • Country:
  • United States

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as the U.S. men's soccer team's coach received a much-needed boost with a 2-0 victory over Japan. Criticized consistently, Pochettino has been under pressure to deliver results.

With Christian Pulisic's assistance and goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, the team showcased its potential at Lower.com Field.

Pochettino's strategic changes and player management were evident, as he emphasized performance over wins in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

TRENDING

1
Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

Urban Company's IPO Fully Subscribed: A Milestone in App-Based Services

 India
2
China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

China Protests Tsai Ing-wen's Visit to Japan

 China
3
U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

U.S. Tariffs and India's Economic Resilience: A Closer Look

 India
4
Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

Nailed Expressway Causes Car Tyre Chaos

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025