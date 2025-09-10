Pochettino's US Team Aiming High With Confidence After Japan Win

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure as the U.S. men's soccer team's coach received a much-needed boost with a 2-0 victory over Japan. Criticized consistently, Pochettino has been under pressure to deliver results.

With Christian Pulisic's assistance and goals from Alejandro Zendejas and Folarin Balogun, the team showcased its potential at Lower.com Field.

Pochettino's strategic changes and player management were evident, as he emphasized performance over wins in preparation for the upcoming World Cup.