Empowering Athletes: New Flexibility in Sports Coaching Education

Sports quota recruits and former athletes in government roles will soon have the opportunity to enhance their coaching skills via a Special Capacity Building Course at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Commencing October 27, with a September 25 application deadline, this course aligns with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's goal to keep athletes active within the national sports framework.

Designed to provide professional coaching credentials, the program spans four levels over two years and is tailored for working professionals who cannot afford an extended absence from work. The initiative, targeting disciplines like Athletics, Boxing, Judo, Hockey, and Wrestling, offers flexibility in course completion within two to four years, with exit options post each level.

The course is open to sports quota recruits, former athletes seeking reintegration, government employees involved in sports management, and others transitioning into coaching or sports administration. Emphasizing coaching science, pedagogy, and sports administration, the program also includes 45 hours of practical training at designated centers, with a per-level fee of Rs 14,800, excluding boarding and lodging.