Lleyton Hewitt Suspended for Pushing Doping Official

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt received a two-week suspension and a A$30,000 fine for pushing a doping control official. Hewitt denied the charge, claiming self-defense, but an independent tribunal upheld the decision. Hewitt's suspension affects his tennis-related roles until 7 October.

Lleyton Hewitt

Lleyton Hewitt, captain of the Australian Davis Cup team, has been suspended for two weeks and fined A$30,000 after allegedly pushing a doping control official. The accusation stems from an incident following a semi-final loss to Italy in November.

Despite Hewitt's claims of self-defense, the Independent Tribunal upheld the charges, stating the behavior was beyond reasonable defense standards. Karen Moorhouse, CEO of the ITIA, emphasized the importance of safety for anti-doping personnel in maintaining tennis integrity.

The suspension, from 24 September to 7 October, affects Hewitt's involvement in tennis activities, including an upcoming Davis Cup against Belgium. While the ITIA remains firm, Hewitt retains the option to appeal the decision.

