Left Menu

Nupur Sheoran Secures First Medal for India at World Boxing Championships

Nupur Sheoran made history for India at the World Boxing Championships by defeating Oltinoy Sotimboeva and securing a place in the semifinals. Her win assures India of at least a bronze medal in the +80kg category. Other Indian boxers, including Jadumani Singh and Abhinash Jamwal, also advanced in their events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:38 IST
Nupur Sheoran Secures First Medal for India at World Boxing Championships
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a remarkable achievement, heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran has clinched India's first medal at the World Boxing Championships by triumphing over Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the semifinals on Wednesday. With this, Nupur has guaranteed at least a bronze medal for India.

Entering the championship for the first time, the determined boxer won her bout with a dominant 4-1 decision, ensuring her place among the top four in the +80kg category. This weight category included only 10 competitors, making her victory even more significant.

Meanwhile, other Indian contenders, including Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), have advanced to the men's quarterfinals, delivering comprehensive victories. However, hopes were dashed for Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg) after a first-round defeat by Scotland's Robert McNulty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Peddlers Nabbed with Cash in Jharkhand

Drug Peddlers Nabbed with Cash in Jharkhand

 India
2
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President-Elect Set for Oath Ceremony

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan: India's New Vice President-Elect Set f...

 India
3
Major Green Ammonia Project Blooms in Odisha: A Landmark Indo-Japanese Collaboration

Major Green Ammonia Project Blooms in Odisha: A Landmark Indo-Japanese Colla...

 India
4
Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

Legal Battle Continues: The Uphaar Tragedy and Ansal's Fraud Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025