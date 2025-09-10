Nupur Sheoran Secures First Medal for India at World Boxing Championships

In a remarkable achievement, heavyweight boxer Nupur Sheoran has clinched India's first medal at the World Boxing Championships by triumphing over Uzbekistan's Oltinoy Sotimboeva in the semifinals on Wednesday. With this, Nupur has guaranteed at least a bronze medal for India.

Entering the championship for the first time, the determined boxer won her bout with a dominant 4-1 decision, ensuring her place among the top four in the +80kg category. This weight category included only 10 competitors, making her victory even more significant.

Meanwhile, other Indian contenders, including Jadumani Singh (48kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), have advanced to the men's quarterfinals, delivering comprehensive victories. However, hopes were dashed for Jugnoo Ahlawat (85kg) after a first-round defeat by Scotland's Robert McNulty.

