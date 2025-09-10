Left Menu

Near Miss for Samrat Rana at ISSF World Cup; Divya TS Keeps Finals Hope Alive

Samrat Rana narrowly missed qualifying for the Men's 10m Air Pistol finals at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China, while Divya TS remains in the hunt for the Women's 25m Pistol finals. Rana's bid was derailed by a count of inner 10s. Divya aims for finals in upcoming rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:40 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samrat Rana of India came heartbreakingly close to advancing to the finals in the Men's 10m Air Pistol category on the second day of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol event held at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre in China. Despite a strong performance, Rana missed qualification based on inner 10s count, as confirmed by the National Rifle Association of India's press release.

Rana finished 10th, with a score of 582-20x, just five inner 10s shy of Iran's Vahid Golkhandan, who secured the last finals spot with 582-25x. Fellow competitors Amit Sharma and Nishant Rawat finished 28th and 42nd respectively. In the finals, China's Kai Hu clinched the gold, maintaining his dominance in 2025.

Meanwhile, Divya TS impressed in the Women's 25m Pistol Precision Stage, finishing seventh in the standings and keeping her finals hopes alive. Competing against strong competitors like Yejin Oh of South Korea and China's Qianxun Yao, Divya is set to perform in the Rapid-Fire Stage. Day 3 will witness more Indian talent in action, with high expectations for upcoming events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

