Olympic Stars Dutt and Sharma Lead India in Upcoming Games

Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt has been appointed as the chef de mission for the Indian team at the Asian Youth Games, while Amitabh Sharma will take on the role for the 2026 Winter Olympics. These decisions were taken at the Indian Olympic Association's executive committee meeting.

  India

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt has been named the chef de mission for the Indian team at next month's Asian Youth Games. Ice Skating Association of India President, Amitabh Sharma, will take on the same role for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The decisions were confirmed during the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s executive committee meeting on Wednesday. Dutt, a bronze medallist in the 2012 London Games, expressed his readiness to lead the young Indian athletes in Bahrain.

The Asian Youth Games, initially set for Tashkent, will now happen in Bahrain after Uzbekistan's withdrawal. Meanwhile, Sharma is preparing to lead the Indian contingent at the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy in 2026.

