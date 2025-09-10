Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav's Stunning Spell Shatters UAE in Asia Cup Opener

In their Asia Cup opener, India crushed UAE for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's stellar performance with the ball. The Indian bowling unit executed their plans flawlessly, dismantling UAE's batting lineup with skill and precision, setting the tone for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:50 IST
In a dominant display of skill, Kuldeep Yadav dismantled the UAE batting lineup, leading India to a resounding victory in their Asia Cup opener. The home team collapsed at a meager 57 runs in a swift 13.1 overs. Kuldeep, who had been sidelined during India's UK tour, returned with a bang, scalping four wickets for just seven runs.

Jasprit Bumrah laid the foundation with a perfect yorker to remove Alishan Sharafu. Once the collapse began, there was no stopping the Indian bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel supported Kuldeep with tight spells, while Shivam Dube wrapped up the innings in style.

Rahul Chopra and Harshit Kaushik struggled against Kuldeep's variations, and skipper Muhammad Waseem couldn't anchor the innings. Strategically laid plans by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav were executed perfectly, with the spinners expected to dominate on the Dubai track as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

