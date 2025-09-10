Left Menu

India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

India achieved a comfortable victory, scoring 60 runs in just 4.3 overs, against a target of 58. Key performers included Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. The fall of the only wicket took place at 48 runs, with Junaid Siddique taking the single wicket.

In a decisive display of skill and dominance, India secured a match victory by scoring 60 runs and easily surpassing their target of 58 in just 4.3 overs.

The standout players in this successful run chase were Abhishek Sharma, who scored 30 runs before being caught, and Shubman Gill, who remained not out with 20 runs. Suryakumar Yadav contributed 7 not out to the total, showcasing the depth of the team's batting lineup.

Bowler Junaid Siddique was the only one to claim a wicket, capturing Abhishek Sharma's dismissal. The fall of the lone wicket occurred at 48 runs, ensuring India's steady path to victory.

