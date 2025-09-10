India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener
Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional spin bowling dismantled the UAE batting line-up in their Asia Cup opener, leading India to an emphatic nine-wicket victory. The match showcased a powerful performance by Indian bowlers, leaving the UAE batters clueless and resulting in a swift chase after bowling out UAE for 57 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:14 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
India's Asia Cup campaign began with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates, thanks to a formidable spin bowling performance led by Kuldeep Yadav.
Kuldeep, who was in impeccable form despite limited recent play, took 4 wickets, limiting the UAE innings to a mere 57 runs in 13.1 overs.
Powered by Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill's confident batting, India easily reached the target in just 4.3 overs, highlighting their dominance in the match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guwahati Welcomes ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
Plea to Suspend India-Pakistan Cricket Clash Amid Rising Tensions
Shaun Williams Returns to Lead Maharashtra Cricket's Future
Oman's Samay Shrivastava: Fanboy Moment and Cricket Dreams Against India
Adil Rashid: Defying Time in the World of Cricket