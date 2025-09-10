India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

India's Asia Cup campaign began with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates, thanks to a formidable spin bowling performance led by Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep, who was in impeccable form despite limited recent play, took 4 wickets, limiting the UAE innings to a mere 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

Powered by Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill's confident batting, India easily reached the target in just 4.3 overs, highlighting their dominance in the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)