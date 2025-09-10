Left Menu

India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional spin bowling dismantled the UAE batting line-up in their Asia Cup opener, leading India to an emphatic nine-wicket victory. The match showcased a powerful performance by Indian bowlers, leaving the UAE batters clueless and resulting in a swift chase after bowling out UAE for 57 runs.

India's Asia Cup campaign began with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates, thanks to a formidable spin bowling performance led by Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep, who was in impeccable form despite limited recent play, took 4 wickets, limiting the UAE innings to a mere 57 runs in 13.1 overs.

Powered by Abhishek Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill's confident batting, India easily reached the target in just 4.3 overs, highlighting their dominance in the match.

