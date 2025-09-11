Left Menu

Abhishek's Road to Glory: From Idolizing Ronaldo to Hockey Triumphs

Indian men's hockey team striker Abhishek idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo, drawing inspiration from his style of play. Despite his coach's admiration for Messi, Abhishek remains fascinated by Ronaldo. After a stellar performance in the Asia Cup, Abhishek aims to break India's 50-year World Cup title drought.

Indian men's hockey team striker Abhishek finds inspiration in Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer. Abhishek ingrains Ronaldo's playing style into his game by watching his matches, despite his childhood coach preferring the methods of Lionel Messi. Yet, it is Ronaldo who has captured his imagination.

Recently shining in India's Asia Cup victory in Rajgir, Bihar, Abhishek was instrumental in the team's success. Scoring six goals, he played a crucial role in the Harmanpreet Singh-led squad's 4-1 win over defending champions Korea. This victory paves the way for India's preparation for the next year's FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Determined to end India's 50-year World Cup title drought, Abhishek believes in the current team's capability, having defeated several top teams. He emphasizes consistency and improvement in deep defense and circle finishing as critical areas for success. Despite past Olympic bronzes, Abhishek envisions a new era filled with golden victories.

