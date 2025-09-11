Left Menu

Umed Kumar Surges Ahead with Stellar Performance at PGTI NEXGEN

Umed Kumar, from Haryana, extends his lead to three shots in the PGTI NEXGEN after a two-under 68 in round two at Lucknow Golf Club. Local player Sanjeev Kumar trails in second, while teenager Abhimanyu Dhara is third. The cut was set at 10-over 150, with 37 players advancing.

Umed Kumar in action during round two of PGTI NEXGEN (Image: PGTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a riveting display of skill, Umed Kumar from Chandimandir, Haryana, has extended his lead to a commanding three shots with a total score of five-under 135 at the PGTI NEXGEN event held at the Lucknow Golf Club. Kumar shot a commendable two-under 68 in the second round, securing his position as a frontrunner in the tournament.

Sanjeev Kumar, a Lucknow native, showcased steady play on his home ground, delivering an even-par 70 to secure second place with a total score of two-under 138. The Lucknow Golf Club, characterized by its par-70 nine-hole course setup, witnessed a cut at 10-over 150, with 37 professionals making it through to the next stage.

Despite an early setback that saw him double-bogey the par-5 third hole, Umed Kumar's tenacity shone through with remarkable putts, including several eight and ten-footers, allowing him to make a bold comeback. Currently ranked eighth in the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit, Kumar expressed confidence in his putting, attributing his performance to a recent change in putters. He remains focused on achieving a three-under in the final round to maintain his lead.

Local favorite Sanjeev Kumar maintained his consistency with three birdies and as many bogeys to retain his second-position standing. Meanwhile, young talent Abhimanyu Dhara from Panchkula closed the day in third place, scoring an even-par 140.

