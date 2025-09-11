Left Menu

ICC Shatters Barriers with All-Female Officials for ODI World Cup

The ICC has announced an all-female line-up of match officials for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in gender equity within cricket. The tournament features eight teams and will conclude on November 2 with matches across five venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:39 IST
In a groundbreaking move, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an all-female line-up of officials for the upcoming ODI World Cup, set to take place later this month in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament opens with a match between co-hosts India and Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati. This initiative represents more than a symbolic gesture, as former Indian cricketers, including Vrinda Rathi, N Janani, and GS Lakshmi, have been selected for key officiating roles.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah emphasized that the development reflects a powerful commitment to gender equity. The tournament covers five venues and ends on November 2, featuring officials like Claire Polosak and Sue Redfern, who are seasoned in officiating women's World Cup events.

