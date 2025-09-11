Left Menu

Kapil Dev's Rallying Call for India Ahead of Asia Cup Face-Off

Kapil Dev emphasizes the need for Indian players to focus on performance, avoiding distractions, ahead of their Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Despite political tensions from the recent Pahalgam attack, India's government allows multilateral sports events. India, strong in T20 cricket, aims to continue their winning streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:20 IST
Kapil Dev
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited call to action, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has urged Indian cricket players to maintain their focus on performance as they prepare for a major Asia Cup match against Pakistan. The clash is heightened by current geopolitical tensions.

This is the first India-Pakistan face-off in Dubai since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack led to India's Operation Sindoor. Despite a policy limiting bilateral ties with Pakistan, India's government isn't hindering participation in multilateral events.

India, the reigning T20 world champions, kicked off their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win against UAE. Kapil remains hopeful, encouraging the team to secure another victory. Good performance on the field can raise the nation's spirits amid current tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

