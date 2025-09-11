Kapil Dev's Rallying Call for India Ahead of Asia Cup Face-Off

In a spirited call to action, World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has urged Indian cricket players to maintain their focus on performance as they prepare for a major Asia Cup match against Pakistan. The clash is heightened by current geopolitical tensions.

This is the first India-Pakistan face-off in Dubai since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack led to India's Operation Sindoor. Despite a policy limiting bilateral ties with Pakistan, India's government isn't hindering participation in multilateral events.

India, the reigning T20 world champions, kicked off their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win against UAE. Kapil remains hopeful, encouraging the team to secure another victory. Good performance on the field can raise the nation's spirits amid current tensions.

