Ayush Shetty's Stunning Victory at Hong Kong Open: A Rising Star Shines

In a thrilling upset at the Hong Kong Open Super 500, India's Ayush Shetty defeated Japan's Kodai Naraoka, 2023 World Championships silver medallist, advancing to the men's singles quarterfinals. The 20-year-old from Karnataka demonstrated aggressive gameplay, winning 21-19, 12-21, 21-14 in a 72-minute match.

Shetty will now face compatriot Lakshya Sen in the quarterfinals, aiming to continue his impressive performance. Ayush expressed hopes to reverse his previous defeat against Sen in their last domestic encounter. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen reached the quarterfinals after battling injuries to defeat fellow Indian HS Prannoy.

Additionally, India's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured their spot in the next round, while Kiran George and the Panda sisters exited the tournament. Ayush Shetty's rise in badminton continues as he aims for further glory at the Hong Kong Open.