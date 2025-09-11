Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey
Cricket legend Steve Waugh believes Australia can help India emerge as a global sporting power through its expertise in technology and sports science. Aside from sports collaboration, Waugh is also noted for his philanthropic works inspired by Mother Teresa, focusing on supporting children with rare diseases.
Cricket icon Steve Waugh has expressed confidence that Australia can play a pivotal role in aiding India to become a global sporting powerhouse. He highlights key areas such as technology, high-performance coaching, sports science, and sports medicine that Australia excels in and can support India with.
While acknowledging India's dominance in cricket, Waugh stressed that Australia's expertise can benefit India's Olympic sports ambitions. As co-founder of Australia Essence, he plans to bring Australian premium brands into India, enhancing the sports sector among others.
Beyond sports, Waugh's philanthropy is inspired by a catalytic meeting with Mother Teresa. His charity work, through the Steve Waugh Foundation and support for Udayan in India, focuses on assisting children suffering from rare diseases.
