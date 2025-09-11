Left Menu

Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey

Cricket legend Steve Waugh believes Australia can help India emerge as a global sporting power through its expertise in technology and sports science. Aside from sports collaboration, Waugh is also noted for his philanthropic works inspired by Mother Teresa, focusing on supporting children with rare diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:22 IST
Steve Waugh: Empowering India's Sporting Future and Philanthropic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Cricket icon Steve Waugh has expressed confidence that Australia can play a pivotal role in aiding India to become a global sporting powerhouse. He highlights key areas such as technology, high-performance coaching, sports science, and sports medicine that Australia excels in and can support India with.

While acknowledging India's dominance in cricket, Waugh stressed that Australia's expertise can benefit India's Olympic sports ambitions. As co-founder of Australia Essence, he plans to bring Australian premium brands into India, enhancing the sports sector among others.

Beyond sports, Waugh's philanthropy is inspired by a catalytic meeting with Mother Teresa. His charity work, through the Steve Waugh Foundation and support for Udayan in India, focuses on assisting children suffering from rare diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

Transforming Border Villages: Pride and Progress in Ladakh

 India
2
Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Talks

Building Bridges: Trump's Aide Highlights US-India Relations Amid Tariff Tal...

 United States
3
Unity Amidst Turmoil: Trump's 9/11 Commemoration at the Pentagon

Unity Amidst Turmoil: Trump's 9/11 Commemoration at the Pentagon

 United States
4
Delhi Fights Smog with Mandatory Installation of Anti-Smog Guns

Delhi Fights Smog with Mandatory Installation of Anti-Smog Guns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025