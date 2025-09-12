Athletic Bilbao Reunites with Aymeric Laporte in Transfer Triumph

Athletic Bilbao has officially announced the signing of former player Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr after FIFA's approval of the transfer. Laporte's return is a strategic move that strengthens Bilbao's defense as they maintain an impressive start in the current LaLiga season.

The transfer faced initial hurdles due to Al-Nassr's delay in entering the required details into FIFA's Transfer Matching System, leading to an initial rejection by FIFA despite an appeal from Spain's football federation. However, persistence paid off, and Bilbao successfully secured the move.

Laporte, who played for the Basque club before his successful tenure at Manchester City, is set to bring considerable experience to Bilbao with his new three-year contract. His return marks a full-circle moment as Bilbao eyes championship glory, currently standing second in the league.