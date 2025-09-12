Left Menu

Athletic Bilbao Reunites with Aymeric Laporte in Transfer Triumph

Athletic Bilbao has successfully reacquired Aymeric Laporte from Al-Nassr after FIFA approved the transfer. The 31-year-old defender previously played for Bilbao before joining Manchester City. He now returns with a three-year contract, joining the team which is currently performing well in LaLiga.

Updated: 12-09-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 09:23 IST
Aymeric Laporte

Athletic Bilbao has officially announced the signing of former player Aymeric Laporte from Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr after FIFA's approval of the transfer. Laporte's return is a strategic move that strengthens Bilbao's defense as they maintain an impressive start in the current LaLiga season.

The transfer faced initial hurdles due to Al-Nassr's delay in entering the required details into FIFA's Transfer Matching System, leading to an initial rejection by FIFA despite an appeal from Spain's football federation. However, persistence paid off, and Bilbao successfully secured the move.

Laporte, who played for the Basque club before his successful tenure at Manchester City, is set to bring considerable experience to Bilbao with his new three-year contract. His return marks a full-circle moment as Bilbao eyes championship glory, currently standing second in the league.

