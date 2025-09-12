Sports Highlights: Injuries, Allegations, and Anticipation

The world of sports was met with unfortunate setbacks as Washington Commanders' RB Austin Ekeler suffered an Achilles injury in a loss against the Packers. Reports suggest a potential tear in the tendon, sidelining Ekeler indefinitely.

LeBron James found himself at the center of another controversy as he denied authoring an essay for China's People's Daily, claiming it was a product of interviews, not his personal writing.

NHL made a bold move barring five former Hockey Canada players from participating until December due to a past misconduct incident, even as ticket demand for the FIFA World Cup skyrockets with 1.5 million applications in just 24 hours.