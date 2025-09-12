Left Menu

Allan Donald Praises SA20 Amid Concerns Over New Challenges

Allan Donald comments on South Africa's SA20, praising its impact on cricket while expressing concerns about its utility as a T20 World Cup prep tool. He highlights India's spin-friendly pitches and applauds smart player selections, noting the increasing challenge for selectors due to emerging young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:08 IST
Allan Donald Praises SA20 Amid Concerns Over New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Allan Donald, the legendary South African cricketer, lauds the SA20 for bringing depth to the nation's cricket. However, he cautions that it may not serve as an adequate preparation for the T20 World Cup in India, where pitches tend to overwhelmingly favor batters.

The upcoming fourth edition of the SA20, set from December 26, 2025, to January 25, 2026, coincides closely with the World Cup, expected between February and March. Donald emphasizes the spin-friendly conditions in India and praises teams for their strategic selection of spinners, essential for success there.

Despite concerns about preparation, Donald highlights SA20's role in fostering new talent, citing players like Dewald Brevis and Connor Esterhuizen. He stresses the league's influence in making selection challenging for coach Shukri Conrad due to the surge of promising young players eager to join the national squad.

TRENDING

1
Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

Delhi High Court Dismisses Activist's Plea Over Travel Ban

 India
2
Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

Fed Faces Balancing Act: Rate Cuts and Job Market Concerns

 Global
3
BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Allegations Amid Congress Decline

 India
4
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Dilemma: Balancing Inflation and Employment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025