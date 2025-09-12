Allan Donald Praises SA20 Amid Concerns Over New Challenges

Allan Donald, the legendary South African cricketer, lauds the SA20 for bringing depth to the nation's cricket. However, he cautions that it may not serve as an adequate preparation for the T20 World Cup in India, where pitches tend to overwhelmingly favor batters.

The upcoming fourth edition of the SA20, set from December 26, 2025, to January 25, 2026, coincides closely with the World Cup, expected between February and March. Donald emphasizes the spin-friendly conditions in India and praises teams for their strategic selection of spinners, essential for success there.

Despite concerns about preparation, Donald highlights SA20's role in fostering new talent, citing players like Dewald Brevis and Connor Esterhuizen. He stresses the league's influence in making selection challenging for coach Shukri Conrad due to the surge of promising young players eager to join the national squad.