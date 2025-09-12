Altay Bayindir to Start Over Lammens in Manchester Derby

Despite Manchester United's recent signing of Belgian goalie Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir will defend the net against Manchester City this Sunday. The decision comes from manager Ruben Amorim, who remains confident in Bayindir despite past mistakes.

Amorim, having loaned last season's top choice Andre Onana to Trabzonspor, is relying on Bayindir's league experience. However, the manager acknowledges Lammens' promising future potential and ensures there's competition for the starting position.

The manager explains the adaptability challenges with new leagues and asserts faith in Bayindir for the upcoming derby, signaling a future for Lammens as a long-term prospect for Manchester United.

(With inputs from agencies.)