Hansi Flick's Suspension Appeal Triumphs Ahead of Champions Clash

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick will lead his team in their Champions League opener against Newcastle United this Thursday after he successfully appealed his suspension. Flick, along with his assistant Marcus Sorg, originally faced a one-match ban due to their conduct during a heated semi-final against Inter Milan last season.

UEFA has confirmed the appeal was partially successful, allowing both coaches to remain on the bench, albeit under scrutiny for the next 12 months. "The suspension is on probation for one year from the decision date," UEFA stated, highlighting the conditional nature of this reprieve.

Flick's emotions during May's dramatic semi-final, which ended with Barcelona's defeat to Inter Milan, led to his clash with UEFA's officials. His passionate eruption stemmed from refereeing decisions that he believed unfairly thwarted Barcelona's first final appearance in ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)