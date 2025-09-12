Left Menu

Hansi Flick's Suspension Appeal Triumphs Ahead of Champions Clash

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will be on the sidelines for the Champions League match against Newcastle after successfully appealing a suspension. The suspension, related to last season's semi-final behavior, is now on probation for a year. Both Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg's bans were partially overturned by UEFA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:26 IST
Hansi Flick's Suspension Appeal Triumphs Ahead of Champions Clash
suspension

Barcelona's coach Hansi Flick will lead his team in their Champions League opener against Newcastle United this Thursday after he successfully appealed his suspension. Flick, along with his assistant Marcus Sorg, originally faced a one-match ban due to their conduct during a heated semi-final against Inter Milan last season.

UEFA has confirmed the appeal was partially successful, allowing both coaches to remain on the bench, albeit under scrutiny for the next 12 months. "The suspension is on probation for one year from the decision date," UEFA stated, highlighting the conditional nature of this reprieve.

Flick's emotions during May's dramatic semi-final, which ended with Barcelona's defeat to Inter Milan, led to his clash with UEFA's officials. His passionate eruption stemmed from refereeing decisions that he believed unfairly thwarted Barcelona's first final appearance in ten years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

Imran Khan Accuses Army Chief of Targeting His Family

 Pakistan
2
NDPP to Convene General Convention on Merger with NPF

NDPP to Convene General Convention on Merger with NPF

 India
3
SEBI Eases Compliance: A New Era for Market Regulations

SEBI Eases Compliance: A New Era for Market Regulations

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government's Health and Electoral Practices

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Uttar Pradesh Government's Health and Electoral Pr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025