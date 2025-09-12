Soham Mukherjee and Riana Bhoota Shine at Table Tennis Nationals

Soham Mukherjee of West Bengal delivered a remarkable comeback in the Under-17 boys final at the Table Tennis National Championships, edging out Ritvik Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir in a thrilling 3-2 victory. Mukherjee rallied from two games down, showcasing tenacity and precision to secure the title.

In a parallel feat, seventh-seeded Riana Bhoota dominated top-seeded Divyanshi Bhowmick in the Under-17 girls final, claiming the crown in straight games. Bhoota's display of grit and control overwhelmed her opponent, as she overcame an early deficit to win decisively.

The championships witnessed intense semifinal clashes, with Ritvik and Soham emerging victorious in gripping battles. In the girls' category, Divyanshi and Riana advanced to the final, where Riana's aggressive play proved unstoppable. The event underscored the rising talent in Indian table tennis, as young players showcased remarkable skill and determination.

