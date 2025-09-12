Left Menu

Soham Mukherjee and Riana Bhoota Shine at Table Tennis Nationals

Soham Mukherjee staged a brilliant comeback to win the Under-17 boys title, while Riana Bhoota stunned the top seed to take the girls' crown at the Table Tennis National Championships. Both displayed exceptional skill and resilience, overcoming deficits to claim victory in their respective finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Soham Mukherjee of West Bengal delivered a remarkable comeback in the Under-17 boys final at the Table Tennis National Championships, edging out Ritvik Gupta of Jammu and Kashmir in a thrilling 3-2 victory. Mukherjee rallied from two games down, showcasing tenacity and precision to secure the title.

In a parallel feat, seventh-seeded Riana Bhoota dominated top-seeded Divyanshi Bhowmick in the Under-17 girls final, claiming the crown in straight games. Bhoota's display of grit and control overwhelmed her opponent, as she overcame an early deficit to win decisively.

The championships witnessed intense semifinal clashes, with Ritvik and Soham emerging victorious in gripping battles. In the girls' category, Divyanshi and Riana advanced to the final, where Riana's aggressive play proved unstoppable. The event underscored the rising talent in Indian table tennis, as young players showcased remarkable skill and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

