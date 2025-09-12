Left Menu

Protest Ignites Against Indo-Pak Cricket Clash Amidst Tensions

The All India Sikh Students Federation's Eastern India unit protested against a cricket match between India and Pakistan, citing ongoing terrorist activities and recent attacks. Led by AISSF President Satnam Singh Gambhir, the activists burned an effigy of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, demanding a halt to such matches.

Updated: 12-09-2025 22:25 IST
Protest Ignites Against Indo-Pak Cricket Clash Amidst Tensions
The All India Sikh Students Federation's Eastern India unit ignited protests on Friday, targeting the scheduled cricket match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup set for September 14 in Dubai. The group, led by AISSF President Satnam Singh Gambhir, gathered in a procession at Sakchi roundabout and set ablaze an effigy of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Gambhir expressed strong discontent, highlighting that the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir remains fresh in memories, making the prospect of playing against Pakistan insensitive to families who have suffered losses. He emphasized that as long as Pakistan's support for terrorism continues, such cricket relations are unacceptable.

In a call to action, AISSF urged both the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the match. The organization stands firm on their demand for a complete ban on India-Pakistan cricket encounters until terrorism is eradicated.

