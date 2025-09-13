Left Menu

Ercan Osmani Shines as Turkey Dominates Greece to Reach Eurobasket Final

Ercan Osmani's stellar performance propelled Turkey to a decisive 94-68 victory over Greece, securing a spot in the Eurobasket final against Germany. Osmani scored 28 points, thwarting Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 12 points. Turkey anticipates a thrilling final after their 2001 silver-medal achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 01:40 IST
Ercan Osmani delivered an outstanding performance as Turkey trounced Greece 94-68, advancing to the Eurobasket final against Germany. Osmani's precision was unmistakable; he made 11 of 15 shots, scoring 28 points and securing six rebounds.

Turkey's dynamic start saw Osmani land all four three-point attempts in the first quarter, with his contribution pivotal in restraining the typically formidable Giannis Antetokounmpo to a mere 12 points.

This victory paves the way for a long-awaited showdown with Germany, stirring memories of Turkey's 2001 Eurobasket silver medal. Meanwhile, Greece and Finland will vie for bronze honors this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

