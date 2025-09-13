Ercan Osmani Shines as Turkey Dominates Greece to Reach Eurobasket Final
Ercan Osmani's stellar performance propelled Turkey to a decisive 94-68 victory over Greece, securing a spot in the Eurobasket final against Germany. Osmani scored 28 points, thwarting Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was held to 12 points. Turkey anticipates a thrilling final after their 2001 silver-medal achievement.
Ercan Osmani delivered an outstanding performance as Turkey trounced Greece 94-68, advancing to the Eurobasket final against Germany. Osmani's precision was unmistakable; he made 11 of 15 shots, scoring 28 points and securing six rebounds.
Turkey's dynamic start saw Osmani land all four three-point attempts in the first quarter, with his contribution pivotal in restraining the typically formidable Giannis Antetokounmpo to a mere 12 points.
This victory paves the way for a long-awaited showdown with Germany, stirring memories of Turkey's 2001 Eurobasket silver medal. Meanwhile, Greece and Finland will vie for bronze honors this Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Schroeder Shines as Germany Advances to EuroBasket Final
India-EU Race to Finalize Landmark Free Trade Agreement by Year-End
Central Zone Powers Ahead in Duleep Trophy Final Against South Zone
Inflation Surge: Germany's Consumer Prices on the Rise
Final Farewell: Charlie Kirk's Honorable Return to Arizona