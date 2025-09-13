Left Menu

Evan Dunfee Clinches Gold in Tokyo Race Walk

Evan Dunfee secured Canada's first gold at the World Athletics Championships by winning the 35-km race walk in Tokyo, finishing in 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds. He narrowly defeated Caio Bonfim of Brazil, who claimed silver, while Japan's Hayato Katsuki earned bronze.

In a thrilling finish at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Canada's Evan Dunfee clinched gold in the 35-kilometer race walk.

Dunfee completed the challenging course in just two hours, 28 minutes, and 22 seconds, narrowly surpassing Brazil's Caio Bonfim, who took home the silver medal.

Japan's own Hayato Katsuki rounded off the podium by securing the bronze, as host nation supporters cheered him on enthusiastically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

