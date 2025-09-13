Left Menu

France and Others Dominate Opening Day of Davis Cup Final 8 Qualifiers

France, with a 2-0 lead over Croatia, is nearing the Davis Cup Final 8, alongside Austria and Germany, after dominating their opening ties. Debutant Corentin Moutet shone for France, while in Groningen, the Netherlands face a challenge after defeats by Argentina. Italy has already secured its spot as host.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France is on the cusp of Davis Cup Final 8 qualification after triumphing 2-0 over Croatia, alongside gains by Austria and Germany in initial qualifying ties. Newcomer Corentin Moutet secured the first win for France, defeating favorite Dino Prizmic in Osijek.

In Groningen, the Dutch team faces uphill battles after Argentina captured both singles matches. Tomas Etcheverry's victory over Jesper De Jong and Francisco Cerundolo's success against Botic van de Zandschulp put Argentina in command.

Elsewhere, Austria upset Hungary, gaining a 2-0 lead with impressive performances from Jurij Rodionov and Lukas Neumayer. Meanwhile, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff led his team over Japan. Seven more teams will join hosts Italy in the Final 8 qualifiers this weekend.

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

