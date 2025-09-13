France and Others Dominate Opening Day of Davis Cup Final 8 Qualifiers

France is on the cusp of Davis Cup Final 8 qualification after triumphing 2-0 over Croatia, alongside gains by Austria and Germany in initial qualifying ties. Newcomer Corentin Moutet secured the first win for France, defeating favorite Dino Prizmic in Osijek.

In Groningen, the Dutch team faces uphill battles after Argentina captured both singles matches. Tomas Etcheverry's victory over Jesper De Jong and Francisco Cerundolo's success against Botic van de Zandschulp put Argentina in command.

Elsewhere, Austria upset Hungary, gaining a 2-0 lead with impressive performances from Jurij Rodionov and Lukas Neumayer. Meanwhile, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff led his team over Japan. Seven more teams will join hosts Italy in the Final 8 qualifiers this weekend.