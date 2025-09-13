Left Menu

Esha Singh Strikes Gold: Ending India's ISSF Medal Drought in Style

Olympian Esha Singh captured gold in the women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup, breaking India's medal drought in the championship. She narrowly defeated China's Yao Qianxun by 0.1 point. This victory marked Esha's first World Cup gold, propelling India to fifth place in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ningbo | Updated: 13-09-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 12:38 IST
Esha Singh Strikes Gold: Ending India's ISSF Medal Drought in Style
Esha Singh
  • Country:
  • China

Esha Singh, the reigning mixed team pistol world champion, secured gold at the ISSF World Cup in the women's 10m air pistol event. This victory ended India's medal struggle, as Singh narrowly edged past China's Yao Qianxun at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.

At just 20, Esha claimed her maiden World Cup gold, helping India ascend to fifth position in the medal tally. Her victory was by a slim margin of 0.1 point, with South Korea's Oh Yejin taking bronze.

Singh expressed satisfaction in meeting her goals and discussed future aspirations, including the world championship in Cairo. Her strategic composure was evident during the final stages, securing her triumph with a 242.6 score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Key Accused Arrested in Kerala

 India
2
Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Achieve Major Success Against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

Price Cut Prescription: NPPA Directs Pharma Companies to Lower Drug Costs

 India
4
Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

Argentina Triumphs with Last-Minute Defense Against Australia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025