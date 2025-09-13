Esha Singh Strikes Gold: Ending India's ISSF Medal Drought in Style
Olympian Esha Singh captured gold in the women's 10m air pistol at the ISSF World Cup, breaking India's medal drought in the championship. She narrowly defeated China's Yao Qianxun by 0.1 point. This victory marked Esha's first World Cup gold, propelling India to fifth place in the standings.
Esha Singh, the reigning mixed team pistol world champion, secured gold at the ISSF World Cup in the women's 10m air pistol event. This victory ended India's medal struggle, as Singh narrowly edged past China's Yao Qianxun at Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre.
At just 20, Esha claimed her maiden World Cup gold, helping India ascend to fifth position in the medal tally. Her victory was by a slim margin of 0.1 point, with South Korea's Oh Yejin taking bronze.
Singh expressed satisfaction in meeting her goals and discussed future aspirations, including the world championship in Cairo. Her strategic composure was evident during the final stages, securing her triumph with a 242.6 score.
