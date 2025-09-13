AAP Protests India-Pakistan Match Amidst Controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday staged a protest against the scheduled India-Pakistan cricket match. Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Central government of disrespecting the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack by allowing the game to proceed.

There has been a noticeable lack of response from the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding these allegations. AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, voiced concerns over the decision on social media, asking why the Prime Minister insists on organizing the match despite public disapproval.

Saurabh Bharadwaj pointed out a controversial post by Pakistani cricketers which allegedly mocks Indian widows, further fueling the protest's intensity. AAP announced plans to reveal venues screening the match in an effort to dissuade attendance, maintaining their stance that cricket ties with Pakistan should be boycotted.

(With inputs from agencies.)