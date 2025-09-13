India's 2036 Olympic Bid: A Legacy in the Making

On Saturday, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao confidently announced India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. He underscored the government's commitment to establishing a sporting legacy through this significant international event.

Rao highlighted India's preparedness regarding infrastructure for such a mega event, referencing past successes with multi-sport games. He also stressed the importance of continued investment in quality sporting infrastructure to benefit future generations.

Furthermore, Rao called for private sector involvement to support the Olympics bid, emphasizing their role in bridging gaps that government funding alone might not cover. Hosting the event, he argued, would create a lasting legacy for Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)