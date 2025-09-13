Left Menu

India's 2036 Olympic Bid: A Legacy in the Making

India is aiming to host the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad as the candidate city. Sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao expresses confidence in India's infrastructure readiness. He emphasizes the importance of creating lasting sports infrastructure and calls for private sector collaboration to support athletes and coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:11 IST
On Saturday, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao confidently announced India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. He underscored the government's commitment to establishing a sporting legacy through this significant international event.

Rao highlighted India's preparedness regarding infrastructure for such a mega event, referencing past successes with multi-sport games. He also stressed the importance of continued investment in quality sporting infrastructure to benefit future generations.

Furthermore, Rao called for private sector involvement to support the Olympics bid, emphasizing their role in bridging gaps that government funding alone might not cover. Hosting the event, he argued, would create a lasting legacy for Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

