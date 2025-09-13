Kylian Mbappé Powers Real Madrid to Victory Despite Being a Man Down
Kylian Mbappé showcased his talent by scoring and assisting to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad, despite the team playing with 10 men. His swift opening goal followed by a skillful assist to Arda Guler was pivotal in securing Madrid's fourth consecutive win in La Liga.
In a gripping Saturday clash, Kylian Mbappé once again displayed his exceptional football skills, steering Real Madrid to a crucial 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Despite the challenge of playing with 10 men, Madrid's resilience shone through.
Mbappé made an immediate impact by opening the scoring in the 12th minute. Capitalizing on a misplaced pass by a Sociedad player, he showcased his superior speed, easily overcoming goalkeeper Alex Remiro with a precise finish.
Even after central defender Dean Huijsen received a red card in the 32nd minute, reducing Madrid to 10 players, Mbappé's clever maneuvering and deft assist to Arda Guler secured the team's double lead, ensuring their fourth win in the league.
