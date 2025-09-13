Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka showcased a dominating performance in the Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh by six wickets, thanks to standout performances from Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. Nissanka's brilliant half-century and Mishara's resilient inning led the chase, overcoming a modest target set by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, despite a strong partnership between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali, could only manage 139 for five. Sri Lanka's bowlers were impressive, diminishing Bangladesh's batting efforts from the start by stifling their top order.

Sri Lanka's pursuit was off to a flying start, with Nissanka achieving his personal milestone of 2,000 T20I runs. Despite losing a few wickets mid-chase, Sri Lanka sealed the victory with ease, completing the target in just 14.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)