Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash
Sri Lanka clinched a decisive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Group B match. Pathum Nissanka's half-century and Kamil Mishara's not-out innings were pivotal. Bangladesh, initially struggling at 54 for five, were lifted by Shamim Hossain's and Jaker Ali's unbeaten partnership. Sri Lanka secured the win in 14.4 overs.
Sri Lanka showcased a dominating performance in the Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh by six wickets, thanks to standout performances from Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. Nissanka's brilliant half-century and Mishara's resilient inning led the chase, overcoming a modest target set by Bangladesh.
Bangladesh, despite a strong partnership between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali, could only manage 139 for five. Sri Lanka's bowlers were impressive, diminishing Bangladesh's batting efforts from the start by stifling their top order.
Sri Lanka's pursuit was off to a flying start, with Nissanka achieving his personal milestone of 2,000 T20I runs. Despite losing a few wickets mid-chase, Sri Lanka sealed the victory with ease, completing the target in just 14.4 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asalanka's Triumph: Sri Lanka's Victory Over Bangladesh with Dramatic Powerplay
Gary Stead Takes the Helm of Andhra Cricket for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy
Sri Lanka Secures Victory Over Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash
Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Asia Cup match in Abu Dhabi.