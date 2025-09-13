Left Menu

Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash

Sri Lanka clinched a decisive six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their Asia Cup Group B match. Pathum Nissanka's half-century and Kamil Mishara's not-out innings were pivotal. Bangladesh, initially struggling at 54 for five, were lifted by Shamim Hossain's and Jaker Ali's unbeaten partnership. Sri Lanka secured the win in 14.4 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:41 IST
Sri Lanka Seals Victory with Sizzling Performance in Asia Cup Clash
Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka showcased a dominating performance in the Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh by six wickets, thanks to standout performances from Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. Nissanka's brilliant half-century and Mishara's resilient inning led the chase, overcoming a modest target set by Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, despite a strong partnership between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali, could only manage 139 for five. Sri Lanka's bowlers were impressive, diminishing Bangladesh's batting efforts from the start by stifling their top order.

Sri Lanka's pursuit was off to a flying start, with Nissanka achieving his personal milestone of 2,000 T20I runs. Despite losing a few wickets mid-chase, Sri Lanka sealed the victory with ease, completing the target in just 14.4 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

PDP Leader Challenges Misuse of PSA in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

Tensions Surge: U.S. Destroyer Seizes Venezuelan Tuna Boat

 Global
3
Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer Urban Living

Revamping Punjab's Power Infrastructure: An Ambitious Initiative for Safer U...

 India
4
Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Political Violence

Political Assassination of Charlie Kirk Raises Concerns of Rising U.S. Polit...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025