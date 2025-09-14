Canada Dominates Australia to Secure World Cup Semi-final Spot

Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance against Australia, securing a 46-5 victory to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Canadians showcased their prowess in the first half, with Alysha Corrigan and Sophie de Goede leading the charge. Canada ran in five tries before halftime, setting the stage for a comfortable second half.

Looking forward, Canada will face defending champions New Zealand in a highly anticipated semi-final clash. Despite the loss, Australia's coach Joanne Yapp expressed hope for the young team's future prospects.