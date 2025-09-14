Canada Dominates Australia to Secure World Cup Semi-final Spot
Canada's women's rugby team secured a spot in the World Cup semi-finals after a commanding 46-5 victory against Australia. A strong first-half performance led by Alysha Corrigan and Sophie de Goede set the tone for the win, with Canada preparing to face New Zealand in the next round.
Canada's women's rugby team delivered a commanding performance against Australia, securing a 46-5 victory to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.
The Canadians showcased their prowess in the first half, with Alysha Corrigan and Sophie de Goede leading the charge. Canada ran in five tries before halftime, setting the stage for a comfortable second half.
Looking forward, Canada will face defending champions New Zealand in a highly anticipated semi-final clash. Despite the loss, Australia's coach Joanne Yapp expressed hope for the young team's future prospects.
