Gary Stead Takes the Helm of Andhra Cricket for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy

The Andhra Cricket Association has appointed Gary Stead, former New Zealand cricketer and coach, as head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Stead has a successful coaching history with New Zealand, leading them to multiple finals and notably ending India's undefeated home streak. He brings extensive experience to Andhra Cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 00:08 IST
Gary Stead
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Cricket Association announced on Saturday the appointment of Gary Stead, former New Zealand cricketer and prominent coach, as head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Stead, who wrapped up a highly successful term with New Zealand from 2018 to 2025, is renowned for guiding the team to three finals in limited-overs cricket, including the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, New Zealand also clinched the 2019-21 World Test Championship by defeating India.

With his vast experience, including a standout series win over India on their own turf, Stead is expected to bring his strategic prowess to Andhra Cricket, aiming to build world-class teams and achieve notable success.

