Gary Stead Takes the Helm of Andhra Cricket for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy
The Andhra Cricket Association has appointed Gary Stead, former New Zealand cricketer and coach, as head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. Stead has a successful coaching history with New Zealand, leading them to multiple finals and notably ending India's undefeated home streak. He brings extensive experience to Andhra Cricket.
The Andhra Cricket Association announced on Saturday the appointment of Gary Stead, former New Zealand cricketer and prominent coach, as head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.
Stead, who wrapped up a highly successful term with New Zealand from 2018 to 2025, is renowned for guiding the team to three finals in limited-overs cricket, including the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, New Zealand also clinched the 2019-21 World Test Championship by defeating India.
With his vast experience, including a standout series win over India on their own turf, Stead is expected to bring his strategic prowess to Andhra Cricket, aiming to build world-class teams and achieve notable success.
