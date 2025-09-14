Gary Stead Takes the Helm of Andhra Cricket for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy

The Andhra Cricket Association announced on Saturday the appointment of Gary Stead, former New Zealand cricketer and prominent coach, as head coach for the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season.

Stead, who wrapped up a highly successful term with New Zealand from 2018 to 2025, is renowned for guiding the team to three finals in limited-overs cricket, including the 2019 ODI World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup. Under his leadership, New Zealand also clinched the 2019-21 World Test Championship by defeating India.

With his vast experience, including a standout series win over India on their own turf, Stead is expected to bring his strategic prowess to Andhra Cricket, aiming to build world-class teams and achieve notable success.