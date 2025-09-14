Historic Bronze: Julia Paternain Shines for Uruguay

Julia Paternain could hardly believe it when she claimed the bronze in the women's marathon during this Sunday's world championships, marking Uruguay's first such achievement.

The challenging marathon, characterized by intense Tokyo heat, left many competitors in confusion at the finish line. Paternain, 25, realized her victory only after crossing the line almost alone, trailing behind champions Peres Jepchirchir and Tigst Assefa.

Raised in England and now residing in the U.S., Paternain spoke about her pride in representing Uruguay, a small nation with a rich heritage. Originally ranked 288th, she impressed in only her second marathon experience, attributing her surprise success to determination and preparation.