Sportsmanship Shines at Track and Field Championships

In an inspiring display of sportsmanship, Belgian steeplechaser Tim Van de Velde turned an otherwise routine qualifying race into a memorable moment at the track and field world championships. During the demanding 3,000-meter steeplechase, Van de Velde noticed fellow competitor Carlos San Martin struggling after encountering difficulties over the final barrier.

With his chances of a top finish already gone, Van de Velde chose to help San Martin instead of focusing solely on himself. Together, they crossed the finish line, exemplifying camaraderie and determination despite their disappointing performances. This heartwarming gesture stood out, even as five gold medals were being awarded that day.

Van de Velde, no stranger to race misfortunes, reflected on the shared experience of setbacks on the track. Having faced his own challenges, he empathized with San Martin's situation, recalling the moments he felt helpless during races. Through his actions, Van de Velde left a lasting impression that transcended the competition itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)