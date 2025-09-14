Ben Griffin's Tight Lead: PGA Drama Unfolds with World No. 1 Pursuit

Ben Griffin finds himself in a nail-biting position, clutching a slender lead in the Procore Championship. With two top-tier competitors on his tail, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and leading amateur Jackson Koivun, the stakes are as high as ever.

Griffin's round ended with his first bogey of the tournament, narrowing his advantage to a single shot over Koivun and two over Scheffler, who showcased resilience with a remarkable 8-under 64 despite a double bogey setback.

Emphasizing his focus on personal performance, Griffin remains undeterred by the pressure, aiming for an aggressive play on the final day to secure a win in what promises to be a thrilling championship finale.