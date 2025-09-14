Left Menu

Ben Griffin's Tight Lead: PGA Drama Unfolds with World No. 1 Pursuit

Ben Griffin holds a narrow lead in the Procore Championship, pursued by top-ranked players Jackson Koivun and Scottie Scheffler. Despite challenges, Griffin aims to maintain his edge as the championship unfolds, promising an exciting conclusion with the world's best golfers vying for victory.

Updated: 14-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 09:41 IST
Ben Griffin finds himself in a nail-biting position, clutching a slender lead in the Procore Championship. With two top-tier competitors on his tail, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and leading amateur Jackson Koivun, the stakes are as high as ever.

Griffin's round ended with his first bogey of the tournament, narrowing his advantage to a single shot over Koivun and two over Scheffler, who showcased resilience with a remarkable 8-under 64 despite a double bogey setback.

Emphasizing his focus on personal performance, Griffin remains undeterred by the pressure, aiming for an aggressive play on the final day to secure a win in what promises to be a thrilling championship finale.

