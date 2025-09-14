Left Menu

Schmidt's Wallabies Eye Historic Eden Park Triumph

Australia coach Joe Schmidt wants the Wallabies to overcome their inconsistency and achieve victory against New Zealand at Eden Park in the Rugby Championship. Despite a recent loss to Argentina, Schmidt is encouraging his team to believe in their ability to break the All Blacks' unbeaten record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:54 IST
Schmidt's Wallabies Eye Historic Eden Park Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Joe Schmidt, head coach of the Australian Wallabies, remains optimistic about his team's chances against New Zealand at Eden Park despite a season riddled with inconsistency. The Wallabies are determined to challenge the All Blacks' long-standing dominance at their Auckland fortress despite recent setbacks.

The Australians narrowly lost to Argentina, 28-26, with Schmidt emphasizing the need for belief and an improved start in upcoming games. With a historic win at stake, Schmidt is focusing on players' work ethic alongside restoring squad strength.

Facing the challenge of building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Schmidt aims to strike a balance between immediate successes and long-term goals. The Wallabies are preparing to tackle their opponents at Eden Park on September 27.

TRENDING

1
Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

Global Tennis Showdown: Nations Sprint Towards Davis Cup Final 8

 Global
2
India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

 India
3
99 per cent of all goods in 12 per cent have come to 5 per cent, says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

99 per cent of all goods in 12 per cent have come to 5 per cent, says Union ...

 India
4
Unapproved Medicinal Cannabis: A Growing Concern in Australia

Unapproved Medicinal Cannabis: A Growing Concern in Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025