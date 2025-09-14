Schmidt's Wallabies Eye Historic Eden Park Triumph

Joe Schmidt, head coach of the Australian Wallabies, remains optimistic about his team's chances against New Zealand at Eden Park despite a season riddled with inconsistency. The Wallabies are determined to challenge the All Blacks' long-standing dominance at their Auckland fortress despite recent setbacks.

The Australians narrowly lost to Argentina, 28-26, with Schmidt emphasizing the need for belief and an improved start in upcoming games. With a historic win at stake, Schmidt is focusing on players' work ethic alongside restoring squad strength.

Facing the challenge of building towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Schmidt aims to strike a balance between immediate successes and long-term goals. The Wallabies are preparing to tackle their opponents at Eden Park on September 27.