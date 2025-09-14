Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford emerged victorious over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, securing the undisputed super middleweight title. In front of a packed Allegiant Stadium, Crawford's superior speed and footwork won the judges' favor, maintaining his unbeaten streak with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.
Terence Crawford secured a unanimous victory over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, claiming the super middleweight championship in a thrilling matchup at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium.
Crawford, known for his incredible hand speed and precise footwork, dominated the 12-round contest, earning scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 from the judges.
Alvarez attempted to counter with powerful strikes, but Crawford's strategic agility and defensive tactics carried him to a record of 42-0, enhancing his undefeated legacy.
