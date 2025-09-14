Left Menu

Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:34 IST
Terence Crawford secured a unanimous victory over Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, claiming the super middleweight championship in a thrilling matchup at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium.

Crawford, known for his incredible hand speed and precise footwork, dominated the 12-round contest, earning scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 from the judges.

Alvarez attempted to counter with powerful strikes, but Crawford's strategic agility and defensive tactics carried him to a record of 42-0, enhancing his undefeated legacy.

