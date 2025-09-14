The Final Round: Ricky Hatton's Unfinished Comeback and Legacy

Renowned British boxer Ricky Hatton was reported dead at age 46. The news, confirmed by the BBC, shocked the boxing community and his global fan base. Hatton, a former world champion, achieved fame by winning light-welterweight and welterweight titles, before hanging up his gloves in 2012.

The Greater Manchester Police discovered his body in Hyde, indicating no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Hatton had been considering a comeback with an event slated for later this year in Dubai. Known for his triumphs in the ring, his battle outside it was intensely personal, as he candidly shared struggles with depression, alcohol, and drugs.

His career-best moment was in 2005 when he defeated Australian great Kostya Tszyu, earning the IBF light-welterweight title. Hatton's undefeated streak lasted until 2007, when Floyd Mayweather Jr ended it—altering the trajectory of Hatton's life and career forever.