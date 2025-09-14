Left Menu

The Final Round: Ricky Hatton's Unfinished Comeback and Legacy

Renowned British boxer Ricky Hatton has passed away at 46. Hatton, a former world champion, struggled with personal challenges after retiring in 2012. He was planning a comeback event in Dubai. Greater Manchester Police confirmed a body found in Hyde doesn’t suggest suspicious circumstances. Hatton's career highlights include a 2005 victory against Kostya Tszyu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 17:34 IST
The Final Round: Ricky Hatton's Unfinished Comeback and Legacy

Renowned British boxer Ricky Hatton was reported dead at age 46. The news, confirmed by the BBC, shocked the boxing community and his global fan base. Hatton, a former world champion, achieved fame by winning light-welterweight and welterweight titles, before hanging up his gloves in 2012.

The Greater Manchester Police discovered his body in Hyde, indicating no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Hatton had been considering a comeback with an event slated for later this year in Dubai. Known for his triumphs in the ring, his battle outside it was intensely personal, as he candidly shared struggles with depression, alcohol, and drugs.

His career-best moment was in 2005 when he defeated Australian great Kostya Tszyu, earning the IBF light-welterweight title. Hatton's undefeated streak lasted until 2007, when Floyd Mayweather Jr ended it—altering the trajectory of Hatton's life and career forever.

TRENDING

1
Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

Krishna Patel Re-elected as Apna Dal (K) Chief for Fifth Term

 India
2
Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

 Global
3
US-India Trade Tensions: The Corn Conundrum

US-India Trade Tensions: The Corn Conundrum

 Global
4
No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling

No Marriage Promise, No Offence: Allahabad High Court Ruling

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025