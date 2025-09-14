Alice Hewson Triumphs Again at the Swiss Ladies Open

Alice Hewson showcased her golfing prowess at the Swiss Ladies Open by securing her third Ladies European Tour (LET) title. Starting the final round with a two-shot lead, the English golfer delivered an impressive 4-under 67, ultimately emerging victorious by a solid five-shot margin.

Ridhima Dilawari and Hitaashee Bakshi from India put up a commendable performance, finishing in a tie for 24th place. Despite missing the cut, fellow Indian golfers Vani Kapoor, Sneha Singh, Tvesa Malik, and Pranavi Urs showed potential for future tournaments.

Hewson's victory was characterized by five birdies, with a particularly strong finish that included three consecutive birdies in the closing holes. Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini, Sweden's Kajsa Arwefjall, and Ireland's Lauren Walsh tied for second place, while England's Amy Taylor and Ireland's Sara Byrne followed closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)