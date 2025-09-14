Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Tensions

Congress' Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the BJP for allowing the India-Pakistan cricket match amid national mourning over the Pahalgam terror attack. He calls it a betrayal of national sentiment, emphasizing compassion over profit. Gogoi previously urged not to participate in matches against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:14 IST
Amid ongoing tensions, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has criticized the BJP government for proceeding with the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on Sunday. Gogoi claims this decision prioritizes profit over compassion, branding it a betrayal of national sentiment.

Gogoi's remarks follow the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several innocent lives. The Congress leader urged the BCCI to reconsider the match, emphasizing that playing cricket in this context is insensitive and devalues the memory of the victims.

He has called for a boycott if the match proceeds, adding that it minimizes the significance of recent tragedies and highlights misplaced government priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

