Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Tensions
Congress' Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi criticizes the BJP for allowing the India-Pakistan cricket match amid national mourning over the Pahalgam terror attack. He calls it a betrayal of national sentiment, emphasizing compassion over profit. Gogoi previously urged not to participate in matches against Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing tensions, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has criticized the BJP government for proceeding with the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on Sunday. Gogoi claims this decision prioritizes profit over compassion, branding it a betrayal of national sentiment.
Gogoi's remarks follow the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several innocent lives. The Congress leader urged the BCCI to reconsider the match, emphasizing that playing cricket in this context is insensitive and devalues the memory of the victims.
He has called for a boycott if the match proceeds, adding that it minimizes the significance of recent tragedies and highlights misplaced government priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests Erupt Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match Amid Anti-Terror Sentiments
Asia Cup Clash: Pakistan Faces India in Group A Showdown
China Claims Victory as India Falls in Asia Cup Final
Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-4 to China in Asia Cup final to miss out on direct qualification for next year's World Cup.
Sena Protests Indo-Pak Asia Cup Match Amidst Rising Tensions