Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Tensions

Amid ongoing tensions, Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has criticized the BJP government for proceeding with the India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on Sunday. Gogoi claims this decision prioritizes profit over compassion, branding it a betrayal of national sentiment.

Gogoi's remarks follow the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several innocent lives. The Congress leader urged the BCCI to reconsider the match, emphasizing that playing cricket in this context is insensitive and devalues the memory of the victims.

He has called for a boycott if the match proceeds, adding that it minimizes the significance of recent tragedies and highlights misplaced government priorities.

