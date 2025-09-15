Left Menu

India can win the women's World Cup provided they handle pressure, says Sulakshana Naik

They do not care, Naik, also a member of the BCCIs Cricket Advisory Committee, added.MCA also unveiled a special wall at the academy here which features photographs of Mumbais women captains.From Diana Edulji ji leading India in the first World Cup to todays stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, our players have carried the citys legacy with pride.

The Indian women's team is more than capable of winning the World Cup at home provided it handles the pressure, former wicketkeeper-batter Sulakshana Naik said on Monday.

India, who have never won the ODI World Cup in any of its previous 12 editions, will co-host the eight-team tournament with Sri Lanka with all eyes on Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to end the long wait for a title.

Naik, who played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India, on Monday recalled an advice received from the 1983 World Cup winner Sandeep Patil while playing the 2010 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean when talking about dealing with pressure.

''This side is very much capable of winning the World Cup. The only thing I am worried about is the pressure. They shouldn't take the pressure,'' Naik said during a panel discussion during the World Cup trophy tour here.

''I had spoken to Sandeep Patil on how to handle pressure, as to why the men handle it and why we cannot handle it. At that time, he had given me very simple advice.'' ''He said, 'get used to it — that is the only thing. The men are used to it. They do not care','' Naik, also a member of the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee, added.

MCA also unveiled a special wall at the academy here which features photographs of Mumbai's women captains.

''From Diana Edulji ji leading India in the first World Cup to today's stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, our players have carried the city's legacy with pride. This special wall is a tribute to our women captains, whose contributions will continue to inspire generations,'' said MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

Former India player Sangita Katware said the spinners will have an important role to play. ''Spinners are going to be the key for this World Cup. But it has to be a collective effort. You can achieve this by supporting each other," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

