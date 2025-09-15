Left Menu

Afghan pacer Naveen ruled out, Ahmadzai named replacement

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, whos recovering from a shoulder injury, was not declared fit and and ruled out of the Asia Cup with Abdollah Ahmadzai drafted in as his replacement on Monday.The 25-year-old pacer had earlier missed out of the UAE tri-series also involving Pakistan, but was included in Afghanistans squad for the Asia Cup.However, the ACB confirmed that the medical team has not cleared him to play.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who's recovering from a shoulder injury, was not declared fit and and ruled out of the Asia Cup with Abdollah Ahmadzai drafted in as his replacement on Monday.

The 25-year-old pacer had earlier missed out of the UAE tri-series also involving Pakistan, but was included in Afghanistan's squad for the Asia Cup.

However, the ACB confirmed that the medical team has not cleared him to play. ''Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit,'' the ACB said in a statement. Ahmadzai, 22, who was among the reserves for the Asia Cup, played in the tri-series in Naveen's absence, making his international debut against UAE and took 1/31 in three overs.

Afghanistan lead Group B with a net run rate of 4.700 and will face Bangladesh in a do-or-die contest for the latter here on Tuesday.

