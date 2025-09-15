UPDATE 4-Cycling-Authorities condemn 'unacceptable' protests that spoiled Vuelta finale

The head of Spain's premier cycling race and the International Cycling Union (UCI) delivered stern rebukes on Monday to protesters who forced the abandonment of the Vuelta a Espana's final stage, describing the chaotic scenes as unacceptable. Javier Guillen, the race's general manager, faced reporters a day after pro-Palestinian demonstrations targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team brought Sunday's finale to a grinding halt three kilometres from the finish line in Madrid.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard was declared the race winner after the stage was abandoned. "I want to express my regret, but especially condemn what happened in the last stage of the Vuelta a Espana," Guillen told a press conference.

"The images speak for themselves. I believe that everything that happened is absolutely unacceptable." The protesters, unhappy about Israel's actions in Gaza, chanted "they will not pass" as they overturned metal barriers and occupied the race route.

Two people were arrested and 22 police officers injured, according to the Spanish government. Guillen insisted organisers had tried to accommodate peaceful demonstrations throughout the three-week tour, but the safety of the cyclists ultimately forced their hand.

"What happened was that, about three kilometres from the finish line, there was another invasion of the road in which riders fell to the ground," he said. "We were now talking about not only the impossibility of completing the stage normally, but also the fact that the safety of the cyclists was clearly in danger."

VUELTA GUIDED BY UCI REGULATIONS The race director repeatedly deflected questions about whether the Israel-Premier Tech team, which is not funded by Israel, should have taken part in the race, saying organisers simply followed International Cycling Union (UCI) regulations.

"We have never wanted to enter into any debate. We have always been focused and concentrated on what we had to do: to get the race going," Guillen said. "The position of the tour is clear, we have explained it and we have said it; we are guided by the regulations of the International Cycling Union."

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER'S COMMENTS CRITICISED At a political rally on Sunday, before the cycling protest, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his admiration for Spanish people mobilising for just causes like Palestine.

His comments were criticised by Spanish conservative politicians and Israel's foreign minister. Sanchez on Monday said that despite condemning the violent protests by pro-Palestinians, he believed Israel and Russia

should be banned from international sports competitions until the wars in Gaza and Ukraine end.

The UCI criticised the Spanish government on Monday in a strongly-worded statement condemning the protests. "We also regret the fact that the Spanish Prime Minister and his government have supported actions that could hinder the smooth running of a sporting competition and, in some cases, expressed their admiration for the demonstrators," the sport's ruling body said.

"This position is contradictory to the Olympic values of unity, mutual respect, and peace. It also calls into question Spain's ability to host major international sporting events." Dana Erlich, Israel's charge d'affaires in Spain, criticised the protests.

"Hatred has succeeded in silencing the spirit of sport, forgetting the essential purpose of these competitions: to build bridges, unite cultures and celebrate the power of unity," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)